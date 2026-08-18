Bulk carrier targeted in Strait of Hormuz

According to the organization’s statement, the incident occurred three days ago when an unidentified projectile struck the vessel as it was transiting the strategic waterway.

The impact damaged the starboard side of the ship and left one crew member injured.

The UKMTO report comes just hours after former U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated last night that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz. Despite his claims, another vessel came under attack this morning in the same area.

Further details regarding the vessel’s identity and the full extent of the damage have yet to be released by official authorities.

MNA