Israel to keep occupying southern Lebanon: Netanyahu

They made the remarks in a joint statement issued by Netanyahu’s office following a meeting involving Netanyahu, the minister of military affairs, Israel Katz, chief of general staff Eyal Zamir, and the so-called Northern Command chief Ori Gordin.

The statement said the Israeli army would continue offensives aimed at what it described as neutralizing threats against Israeli troops and settlers, destroying “terrorist infrastructure,” and maintaining a "security zone" in southern Lebanon.

The statement came a day after Iran and the US began negotiations in Switzerland under Pakistani and Qatari mediation. The high-level talks that lasted 18 hours discussed the implementation of commitments made under the Pakistan-mediated Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed by the Iranian and American presidents last week.

The diplomatic process seeks to bring an end to the cycle arising out of the latest unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic between February 28 and April 7, when US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire amid decisive Iranian retaliation.

As part of the MoU, the Islamic Republic has insisted on cessation of aggression on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Following the signing of the memorandum, the United States said the Israeli regime had agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The statement also comes while a fifth round of negotiations between the Beirut government and Israel is due to begin on Tuesday in Washington, Press TV reported.

Ahead of the talks, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed a “deconfliction mechanism” for the country during a phone call with US Vice President JD Vance and the Qatari prime minister on Monday.

The phone conversation focused on consolidating the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, according to the Lebanese presidency.

Hezbollah has criticized the upcoming talks, calling for the full withdrawal of the Israeli troops from Lebanon.

MNA