IRGC Navy carries out coordinated 3-phase ops. against US

The three phases conducted by IRGC Navy against US forces are as follows,
Phase One: Targeted drone maintenance and repair hangars used by US units stationed at Al-Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain, destroying the facilities.
Phase Two: Struck preparation hangars for Task Force 59 (TF59) vessels at Salman Port in Bahrain, destroying the structures and causing heavy damage to the vessels.
Phase Three: Targeted and set ablaze the facilities used to station, support, and equip US special naval commando forces at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, destroying them completely, the IRGC Navy added.
MNA
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