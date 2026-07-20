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Jul 20, 2026, 5:17 PM

IRGC Navy carries out coordinated 3-phase ops. against US

IRGC Navy carries out coordinated 3-phase ops. against US

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy launched a coordinated three-phase operations on Monday, inflicting heavy blows on US forces in the region.

The three phases conducted by IRGC Navy against US forces are as follows,

Phase One: Targeted drone maintenance and repair hangars used by US units stationed at Al-Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain, destroying the facilities.

Phase Two: Struck preparation hangars for Task Force 59 (TF59) vessels at Salman Port in Bahrain, destroying the structures and causing heavy damage to the vessels.

Phase Three: Targeted and set ablaze the facilities used to station, support, and equip US special naval commando forces at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, destroying them completely, the IRGC Navy added.

MNA

News ID 246378

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