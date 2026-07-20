IRGC Navy carries out coordinated 3-phase ops. against US

The three phases conducted by IRGC Navy against US forces are as follows,

Phase One: Targeted drone maintenance and repair hangars used by US units stationed at Al-Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain, destroying the facilities.

Phase Two: Struck preparation hangars for Task Force 59 (TF59) vessels at Salman Port in Bahrain, destroying the structures and causing heavy damage to the vessels.

Phase Three: Targeted and set ablaze the facilities used to station, support, and equip US special naval commando forces at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, destroying them completely, the IRGC Navy added.

MNA