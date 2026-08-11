  1. Economy
Aug 11, 2026, 3:25 PM

Pezeshkian calls for transparency in economic policymaking

Pezeshkian calls for transparency in economic policymaking

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged greater transparency and justice in economic policymaking, stressing that people’s livelihoods must remain the government’s primary concern and policies should prioritize the poor.

Speaking at a specialized session on data-driven economic governance on Tuesday morning, Pezeshkian said economic issues and major policymaking decisions should be addressed through a “logical and justice-oriented” approach.

He stressed that all plans and programs should firmly stand alongside “the poor and the deprived,” emphasizing that improving people’s livelihoods must be the system’s main and central concern.

Pezeshkian identified transparency in economic transactions as one of the fundamental requirements of sound economic governance. He said incorporating income-level indicators would provide a key mechanism for greater transparency in economic assessments, adding that the implementation of such a plan requires streamlining and facilitating economic activities.

The president described the establishment of transparent credit mechanisms as one of the tools for implementing the plan, saying such a policy would make individuals accountable for their economic activities and could help combat corruption and rent-seeking.

MNA

News ID 246906

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