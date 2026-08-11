UKMTO reports maritime incident involving vessel in Oman Gulf

A report of an incident involving a vessel and military forces was received on Tuesday in the Gulf of Oman, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported at 7:15 UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident involving a container ship and military forces in the Gulf of Oman,” it said in the post.

“Vessels are advised to consider the latest maritime security information and maintain awareness of the evolving operational environment.”

“Authorities are aware and relevant investigations remain ongoing.”

It is unclear whether the vessel came under attack, the UKMTO added.

MNA