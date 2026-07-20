Iran warns US over strike on Darkhovin plant

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, wrote on social media that the attack was a "dangerous aggression" and that Iran "strongly condemns this act of aggression and will take appropriate measures to defend its national interests and security."

No further details on the extent of the damage were immediately released.

The strike on the Darkhovin facility, located in southwestern Khuzestan province, adds to a series of U.S. attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure in recent days.

MNA