  1. Politics
Jul 20, 2026, 7:39 AM

Iran warns US over strike on Darkhovin plant

Iran warns US over strike on Darkhovin plant

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Iran's deputy foreign minister condemned a US strike on the under-construction Darkhovin power plant as a dangerous assault on Iran's peaceful infrastructure, warning that Washington bears full responsibility for consequences.

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, wrote on social media that the attack was a "dangerous aggression" and that Iran "strongly condemns this act of aggression and will take appropriate measures to defend its national interests and security."

No further details on the extent of the damage were immediately released.

The strike on the Darkhovin facility, located in southwestern Khuzestan province, adds to a series of U.S. attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure in recent days.

MNA 

News ID 246353

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