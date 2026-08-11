  1. Politics
Aug 11, 2026, 3:36 PM

Pakistani interior minister arrives in Tehran

Pakistani interior minister arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.

Local Iranian media citing diplomatic sources have said Naqvi departed Islamabad for the Iranian capital early on Tuesday for talks on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni welcomed Naqvi upon his arrival in Tehran's airport. The two ministers are scheduled to hold talks later in the day. 

The visit comes a month after Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni travelled to Islamabad for talks with his Pakistani counterpart.

Pakistan, alongside Qatar, played a key mediating role in facilitating a Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the US in June to end the recent conflict.

The MoU has been violated by Washington forcing Tehran to reclose the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has said it will reopen Hormuz when the US violations of the MoU ends and it is compensated for the losses it suffered as a result of US violations.

MNA

News ID 246907

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