Pakistani interior minister arrives in Tehran

Local Iranian media citing diplomatic sources have said Naqvi departed Islamabad for the Iranian capital early on Tuesday for talks on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni welcomed Naqvi upon his arrival in Tehran's airport. The two ministers are scheduled to hold talks later in the day.

The visit comes a month after Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni travelled to Islamabad for talks with his Pakistani counterpart.

Pakistan, alongside Qatar, played a key mediating role in facilitating a Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the US in June to end the recent conflict.

The MoU has been violated by Washington forcing Tehran to reclose the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has said it will reopen Hormuz when the US violations of the MoU ends and it is compensated for the losses it suffered as a result of US violations.

MNA