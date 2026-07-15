https://en.mehrnews.com/news/246241/ Jul 15, 2026, 7:50 PM News ID 246241 World Middle East World Middle East Jul 15, 2026, 7:50 PM Esplosions reported in Kuwait, Iraqi Kurdistan TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Media have reported that sound of explosions was heard in some areas in Kuwait and Iraqi Kurdistan on Wednesday afternoon. This item is bbeinf updated... News ID 246241 کپی شد Related News US projectile hits Hengam island in Persian Gulf VIDEO: Deers on Kharg island escape blasts to streets Why is US limiting its attacks to south of Iran? 260 people wounded in recent US aggression; health min. Tags Explosion Kuwait Iraqi Kurdistan Bomb Blasts Iran missile strike
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