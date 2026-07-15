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Jul 15, 2026, 7:50 PM

Esplosions reported in Kuwait, Iraqi Kurdistan

Esplosions reported in Kuwait, Iraqi Kurdistan

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Media have reported that sound of explosions was heard in some areas in Kuwait and Iraqi Kurdistan on Wednesday afternoon.

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News ID 246241

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