Iran women’s taekwondo team wins bronze medal at world cup

The second day of the World Cup team competitions featured the women’s event, where Iran fell short of reaching the final after losing to Russia in the semifinals.

The eight-team women’s competition included Iran, India, South Korea, Russia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Thailand and China.

Iran advanced to the semifinals by defeating India in its opening match.

After losing to Russia, the Iranian team moved into the bronze medal match.

Competing with Yalda Valinejad, Hasti Mohammadi and Fatemeh Ahmadi, Iran defeated Thailand by winning two straight rounds to secure the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the men’s team competition was held on Tuesday.

Iran’s men’s national team was eliminated in its opening match after losing to Thailand.

The mixed-team competitions are scheduled to take place on Thursday.

MNA