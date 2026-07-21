  1. Sports
Jul 21, 2026, 3:32 PM

Zarrinkamar wins gold medal in World Taekwondo Championships

Zarrinkamar wins gold medal in World Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Hana Zarrinkamar won the gold medal in the final of the World Taekwondo Championships by defeating an opponent from the Czech Republic.

The Iranian women’s national taekwondo team finished its campaign at the Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships with a total of five medals: one gold, one silver, and three bronze. The women’s division competitions took place on Tuesday in Chuncheon, featuring 228 athletes.

Hana Zarrinkamar led the Iranian squad by capturing the lone gold medal, while Nahid Kiani claimed silver. Saina Karimi, Saghar Moradi, and Baran Nemati each secured a bronze medal. Team members Rouzhan Goudarzi, Hasti Mohammadi, Fereshteh Fathi, and Fatemeh Ahmadi were eliminated in their respective divisions.

MNA

News ID 246402

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