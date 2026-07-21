Zarrinkamar wins gold medal in World Taekwondo Championships

The Iranian women’s national taekwondo team finished its campaign at the Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships with a total of five medals: one gold, one silver, and three bronze. The women’s division competitions took place on Tuesday in Chuncheon, featuring 228 athletes.

Hana Zarrinkamar led the Iranian squad by capturing the lone gold medal, while Nahid Kiani claimed silver. Saina Karimi, Saghar Moradi, and Baran Nemati each secured a bronze medal. Team members Rouzhan Goudarzi, Hasti Mohammadi, Fereshteh Fathi, and Fatemeh Ahmadi were eliminated in their respective divisions.

MNA