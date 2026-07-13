Foreign Ministry issues statement after fresh US aggression

In a statement, the ministry called the U.S. attacks "brutal" and a flagrant violation of fundamental principles of the UN Charter, particularly Article 2(4), and said they represent a serious threat to international peace and security. "Only 25 days after the signing of the memorandum to end the war, the American regime has openly violated almost all parts of that agreement," it said.

It blamed Washington for committing "the most heinous war crimes" by attacking Iran's transport infrastructure, fishing boats, cargo vessels, and civilian buildings. The ministry said the U.S. had also openly intervened in Iran's implementation of transit arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, causing the return of insecurity and disruption to international commercial shipping.

The statement warned neighbouring countries on the southern shore of the Persian Gulf that the U.S. military was using their territory and facilities to prepare aggression against Iran, "effectively turning these countries into an arena for its illegal and criminal war against the Iranian nation." It cautioned that any participation or cooperation with the aggressor parties would carry consequences, and said the "source and origin of attacks against Iran will be a legitimate target for the defensive strikes of the brave Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The ministry also dismissed as "pure lies and born of desperation" President Donald Trump's claim about the outcome of Saturday's Muscat talks. It said those discussions were focused on arrangements for managing the Strait of Hormuz and transit routes, and that the U.S. had blocked a result through overt and covert pressure on Oman.

It expressed regret over the "non-constructive approach" of the UN Secretariat toward clear American law-breaking and called on the Secretary-General and the Security Council to hold the aggressors accountable and to prosecute and punish those who ordered and carried out crimes against the Iranian people.

MNA