Israel launches fresh attack on areas in southern Lebanon

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency, Israeli forces shelled the town of Haris, situated in the Bint Jbeil district of the Nabatieh Governorate, on Saturday, causing injuries to an unspecified number of individuals.

Israeli troops also cut down all trees planted along the roadsides in the Bint Jbeil district.

In the early hours of Saturday, Israeli forces launched multiple missiles at neighborhoods in the town of Mansouri, located in the Tyre district of the South Governorate, near the Bayt al-Sayyad farm.

An Israeli drone also dropped two sound bombs in the al-Mashaa neighborhood, located between the towns of Majdal Zoun and Mansouri, while Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike in the same vicinity.

Elsewhere on the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the Nabatieh district, the Israeli military attacks caused a massive explosion.

MNA