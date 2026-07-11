US team arrives in Lebanon to support ceasefire with Israel

The US has sent a military delegation to help implement a framework agreement aimed at ending the fighting between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah, the Financial Times has reported.

Two senior Lebanese officials told the UK newspaper that the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) had sent the officials to Beirut on Friday ahead of technical talks between Lebanon and the Zionist regime scheduled in Rome next week.

The discussions will focus on implementing a US-sponsored framework agreement reached on June 26, providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Turkiye’s Anadolu news agency said it had received confirmation from a US State Department spokesperson that CENTCOM was “coordinating closely” with both countries.

The spokesperson told Anadolu that the Israeli regime and Lebanon had reached the “implementation stage” of the agreement and that the first pilot zone, from which Israeli forces are expected to withdraw, will launch within days.

MNA