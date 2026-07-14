Ayt. Khamenei thanks for turnout for martyred Leader funeral

The message of gratitude was delivered by Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, the martyred Leader’s eldest son, during a memorial service in Tehran on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Hojjatoleslam Khamenei offered condolences to the Islamic Ummah, the Iranian nation, and Imam Mahdi (AJ), describing the loss as a great tragedy requiring patience.

Quoting the Quranic verse, “Give good news to the patient,” he said patience means enduring the tragedy while steadfastly continuing on the “clear path” until the final goal is achieved.

He stressed that patience “is in no way incompatible with revenge and confronting the world’s evildoers who were involved in these great crimes.”

People in the Iranian capital Tehran gathered at the city’s Mosalla Mosque to attend the commemoration ceremony for the martyred Leader.

The ceremony was hosted by his son and the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Top government and military officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as foreign ambassadors and diplomats, also participated in the ceremony.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s three other sons attended the ceremony in person.

The ceremony comes five days after the late Leader was laid to rest in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.

The burial came after five days of public funerals in Tehran, the central city of Qom, and in Iraq, where millions paid their homage to Ayatollah Khamenei, a respected cleric who was a source of emulation for Muslims around the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated along with four members of his family and senior military officials on February 28 in a joint US-Israeli airstrike targeting his office in downtown Tehran.

His martyrdom caused a huge domestic and international uproar and triggered an extensive Iranian military response to US and Israeli targets in the region.

The late Leader had taken office in June 1989 after the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ruhollah Khomeini, passed away following a period of illness.

MNA