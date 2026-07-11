Qatari mediators visit Iran to ease tensions

A diplomatic source told Reuters that the Qatari mediators had travelled to Iran with U.S. coordination to meet Iranian officials, in an effort to de-escalate and prepare the ground for renewed talks.

Iran said it did not request negotiations with Washington but received the envoy as part of its responsible approach.

Separately, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed in a phone call with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty the need for all parties to commit to negotiations and to implement the provisions of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. He also underscored the importance of guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to preserve regional security, and reiterated Qatar's support for efforts to reduce tensions and achieve a comprehensive agreement.

MNA