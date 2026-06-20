Pakistani PM, Army chief likely to join Iran talks

Technical-level talks between the United States and Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding are scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Sunday.

According to local Pakistani media, sources said PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, are likely to depart for Switzerland on Saturday night or Sunday morning to participate in the discussions.

The meeting follows the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, with the technical dialogue being arranged as a follow-up mechanism to advance the understanding reached between the concerned parties, according to the Pakistani media.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said representatives from the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar will participate in the technical-level discussions taking place in Bürgenstock.

Meanwhile, Iran’s delegation has also departed for Switzerland under the leadership of senior officials. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the Iranian team would seek implementation of the commitments outlined in the memorandum.

Baghaei said Iran had fulfilled its responsibilities and commitments, while urging the other side to honour its obligations. He warned that failure to comply with agreed commitments could put the understanding at risk and said Iran would take necessary steps if the commitments were not respected.

According to Iranian media reports, the delegation includes Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Iranian National Security Council official Ali Bagheri, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, Kazem Gharibabadi and Esmail Baghaei.

MNA