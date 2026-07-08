8 Iranian army servicemen martyred in latest US aggression

The Iranian Army announced Wednesday eight of its forces were killed in U.S. strikes earlier in the day in the southern provinces of Hormozgan and Bushehr.

In a statement on its website, the army said the individuals, members of its air force and navy, were killed during the "terrorist U.S. Army's criminal aggression" against regions in southern Iran.

It identified those killed as Ali Moeini, Ali Mehdizadeh, Hamed Davvari, Amir-Hossein Qassemi, Alireza Zarei Sani, Alireza Balideh, Shahab Omidi and Mohammad Javad Ravanfar, vowing to avenge "the country's martyrs."

Earlier on Wednesday, state-run IRIB news agency reported a serviceman of the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in the U.S. strikes in the port city of Bandar-e Mahshahr, southwestern Iran's Khuzestan province.

MNA