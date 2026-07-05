Hamas hails Iran's victory in war as win for Resistance

Muhammad Darwish, head of Hamas's Leadership Council, led a delegation to the Iranian capital to attend the funeral rites of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The group conveyed condolences to the Leader, government and people of Iran on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, his family members and senior political and military officials in the U.S.-Israeli imposed war.

Darwish praised the "principled and courageous positions" of the martyred Leader in supporting the sacred Palestinian cause and backing the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people against occupation and Israeli crimes.

He congratulated Iran on its "great victory" on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, calling the achievements a victory for the entire Resistance Front and all Muslims.

The Hamas delegation briefed Araghchi on the "completely inhumane conditions" imposed on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the continued Israeli crimes in the West Bank.

They described the silence and inaction of international bodies in the face of the genocide of Palestinians as catastrophic, and stressed the urgent need for the international community to stop the crimes of the occupying regime and to prosecute and punish the Israeli regime.

Foreign Minister Araghchi, for his part, thanked the Palestinian Resistance groups for attending the funeral and reaffirmed Iran's principled position of continued support for the Palestinian cause until the realization of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.

MNA