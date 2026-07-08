  1. Politics
Jul 8, 2026, 7:16 AM

Millions of Iraqis join Ayatollah Khamenei funeral in Najaf

Millions of Iraqis join Ayatollah Khamenei funeral in Najaf

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Millions of Iraqis took to the streets of Najaf on Wednesday for the funeral procession of Iran's martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The procession began from al-Kufa Bridge, with crowds moving toward the shrine of Imam Ali, one of the holiest sites in Shia Islam.

Iraqi officials and volunteers, experienced in organising mass pilgrimages, prepared for the ceremonies that will also take place in Karbala. Video footage showed vast crowds participating in the procession.

The funeral rites moved to Iraq after several days of commemoration in Iran, where millions of mourners took part in ceremonies in Tehran and Qom. The late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was assassinated in the February 28 U.S.-Israeli attack alongside family members and senior officials. Iraqi officials had been coordinating with Tehran on the funeral arrangements, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visiting Baghdad last month for that purpose.

MNA 

News ID 246009

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha