Turkey hosts 2026 NATO Summit

Defense spending, long-term support for Ukraine and efforts to strengthen the alliance’s defense industrial capacity are expected to dominate discussions.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and other officials also said Europe wants to show that it is honoring pledges to hike defense spending, with major arms deals expected to be announced during the summit, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Haluk Gorgun, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat, said, "The Turkish defense industry is ready to be one of the driving forces behind the industrial transformation that NATO requires”

Turkey signed agreements under the 2026 NATO Defense Industry Forum on several strategic capability areas to be developed jointly by member states, he added.

Gorgun said that the agreements cover strike capabilities, integrated air and missile defense systems, space and surveillance capabilities, critical raw materials for the defense industry, and NATO’s unmanned aerial vehicle superiority.

MNA