NATO must be held to account for role in aggression on Iran

In a post on X, Baghaei referred to remarks by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Fox News, in which he said NATO had supported the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran and named Italy and Romania as countries that had provided significant assistance to US military operations.

Baghaei described the remarks as “a clear and damning admission of NATO’s active complicity in an unlawful war of aggression against a sovereign UN member state,” calling it a blatant violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

He said NATO and its member states involved in the decision-making process “must be held accountable for all the consequences” of their actions.

The spokesman further stated that Italy and Romania were explicitly identified by the NATO chief as participants in the campaign against Iran. He added that those countries, along with any other European states that supported what he called the “American-Israeli aggression” against Iran, must explain to their citizens and the international community why they chose to take part in what he described as “a blatant act of aggression” and alleged atrocities committed against Iranian civilians.

Baghaei cited several Iranian cities, including Minab, Lamerd, Tehran, Isfahan, Sanandaj, Hamadan, Tabriz, Shiraz and Bandar Abbas, as locations affected in the conflict, saying that those European countries or other countries who were involved in the aggression must tell their people and the world why they they decided to join hands with the aggressiors against Iranian people.

MNA