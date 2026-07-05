Araghchi pledges diplomatic push to lift Yemen siege

Yemen's deputy prime minister met Iran's foreign minister in Tehran on Saturday, hailing Iran's "great and historic victory" in standing against U.S.-Israeli aggressors and congratulating the nation on its diplomatic breakthrough.

Major General Jalal al-Rowaishan, who travelled to the Iranian capital to attend the funeral rites of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, conveyed condolences to the Leader, government and people of Iran over the assassination. He told Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that Iran's steadfastness and its success at the negotiating table represented two victories.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked the government and people of Yemen for their "courageous and honourable positions" in forcefully condemning the U.S. and Israeli military aggression against Iran and for expressing solidarity with the Iranian people. He stressed Iran's readiness to use all diplomatic capacities to lift the blockade and fully implement the Yemen peace roadmap.

The meeting was among a series of diplomatic encounters on the sidelines of the funeral, which has drawn delegations from allied and partner nations to Tehran.

MNA