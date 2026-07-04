IRGC Navy chief vows divine revenge on US, Israel

Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei, in a message marking the farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the late leader was killed by "the most wicked and wretched human beings on earth" who feared his spiritual authority and analytical power.

These blind-hearted agents of arrogance must know that with this desperate act, they have not only failed to create an obstacle in the path of truth, but have further exposed and condemned themselves before divine justice and in the face of the storming wrath and hard vengeance of this nation, he said.

Ozmaei said he and all the "brave fighters" of the IRGC Navy and the guardians of the strategic Strait of Hormuz "make a covenant with our God that, following the ideals of the martyrs, we will continue the path of the martyred leader of the Ummah with strength and steadfastness."

We have firm hope that divine revenge against terrorist America and the illegitimate Zionist regime is not far off, and the flag of truth will remain raised on the peak of dignity and might by his righteous successor, he added.

MNA