Iran not to allow US interfere in Strait of Hormuz

Qalibaf, speaking during a meeting in Tehran with He Wei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, said the post-war regional situation demands closer coordination between Iran and China. He Wei is in the Iranian capital to attend the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

"Frankly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow any American interference in the Strait of Hormuz," Qalibaf stressed.

He said Iran had resolved problems for the transit of Chinese ships, "a country that has been with us in difficult days," and that during a recent visit to Oman the two countries agreed under Article 5 of the ceasefire MoU to organise shipping arrangements. Iran will also consult with other Persian Gulf coastal states on the matter, he added.

The speaker called for an upgrade in strategic, political and parliamentary relations between the two countries, saying the current level of parliamentary ties falls short of what is desirable. "Upgrading Iran-China relations will be effective in reducing tensions in the world," he said, adding that U.S. unilateralism makes close political and economic coordination essential.

Qalibaf said Israel is "without doubt seeking to disrupt the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding," but that Iran's deterrent power in the region would prevent a resumption of war. He called for "organised tactics and precise political measures" to reduce tensions.

He Wei, for his part, conveyed deep condolences on behalf of China and said Beijing is ready to further develop bilateral relations, noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

MNA