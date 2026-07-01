Iran’s missile, UAV capabilities nonnegotiable: Defense min.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza said he has underscored during a meeting with lawmakers the dimensions, achievements, and characteristics of the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

He emphasized that Iran’s defense, missile, and drone capabilities constitute a red line for national security, stressing that they are “not negotiable now or in the future.”

The general further underlined the necessity of strengthening Iran’s defense, missile, and drone power, adding that these capabilities will continue to be developed based on domestic capacities and indigenous technological potential.

MNA/TSN