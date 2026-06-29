Iran's defense sector continues to make steady progress: Gen.

Deputy Commander of the Army's Air Defense Force Brigadier General Mohammad Yousefi Khoshghalb made the remarks in an interview published on Monday, where he strongly rejected the recent foreign media claims that Iran's air defense systems have been weakened.

"The regular holding of various programs throughout the country, along with the complete security of the country's land and water borders and the absence of any hostile aerial vehicles in Iran's skies, indicate the dynamism, intelligence, and complete readiness of the integrated air defense network in the form of a capable and vibrant complex,” he said.

He added that the Iranian Armed Forces have succeeded in penetrating the Israeli regime's anti-missile system, known as "Iron Dome", and reaching the designated targets, emphasizing that the achievement is a testament to the country's possession of "very strong and advanced drones with unique capabilities”.

"The development and deployment of advanced drones on the battlefield has now become a normal and common practice in the Armed Forces, and thank God, this process continues with speed and strength," the top commander reiterated.

Khoshghalb dismissed the recent rumors as "the enemy's media creation" and noted that there are no particular problems in the air defense sector.

Pointing to the constant modernization of air defense systems, he said the use of “modern, efficient, and effective” equipment in battlefield and air battle management is "a daily and permanent process" within the Air Defense Force.

He acknowledged that some equipment was damaged during the 12-day war imposed by the United States and Israel in June 2024 and the two enemies’ 40 days of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic, which started on February 28.

He, however, emphasized that domestic scientific, industrial and knowledge-based capabilities have enabled sustained progress in Iran's defense sector.

"By relying on the scientific, industrial, and knowledge-based capacities of the Air Defense Force, the Ministry of Defense, and the Armed Forces, today we are witnessing continuous leaps and developments in defense systems," Khoshghalb pointed out.

The remarks come as Iranian military officials and commanders have consistently emphasized the country's growing self-sufficiency in defense production.

MNA