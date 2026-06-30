Era of US interference in regional affairs ‘over’: Lawmaker

The era of US interference in regional affairs is over and return of the defeated will never bring any achievement, Ebrahim Azizi Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission emphasized.

Turning to the situation of strategic Hormuz Strait, he stated that strategic Strait of Hormuz is an inseparable part of Iran's national sovereignty, and its management is solely under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Lebanon's sovereignty will be ensured not by disarming the resistance, but by ending Israeli occupation and aggression, Azizi continued.

Earlier, he had highlighted that gambling on American scenarios will destroy their (regional states) stability and security, saying US military bases have become a source of threat rather than protection.

MNA