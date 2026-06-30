Two IRGC members martyred in terror attack in Paveh

The IRGC public relations office for Kermanshah province said armed men fired at the door of the residence of the two local Guards members, killing both. Two others were injured, though no details on their condition were immediately available.

Security authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the perpetrators.

Further details, including the identities of the martyrs and the results of the security probe, will be released by the relevant authorities once the investigation progresses.

MNA