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  2. Iran
Jun 30, 2026, 7:40 AM

Two IRGC members martyred in terror attack in Paveh

Two IRGC members martyred in terror attack in Paveh

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Two members of Iran's IRGC were martyred and two others wounded when gunmen opened fire on their home in the western border town of Paveh.

The IRGC public relations office for Kermanshah province said armed men fired at the door of the residence of the two local Guards members, killing both. Two others were injured, though no details on their condition were immediately available.

Security authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the perpetrators.

Further details, including the identities of the martyrs and the results of the security probe, will be released by the relevant authorities once the investigation progresses.

MNA 

News ID 245743

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