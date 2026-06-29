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Jun 29, 2026, 4:38 PM

Five people shot and killed in northern Germany

Five people shot and killed in northern Germany

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Five people were shot and ​killed in a town in northern ‌Germany on Monday, and police said they detained two individuals, including the suspected shooter.

The ​motive for the incident in Stade, ​close to the port city of ⁠Hamburg, was not immediately clear, according ​to a police spokesperson.

The role of the ​second individual in custody is currently unclear, a second police spokesperson told Reuters, adding that no ​other suspects were at large.

It is ​unclear how many people have been injured, he ‌said, ⁠adding that the dead were all adults.

Local media reported that the incident had taken place near a youth centre in ​central Stade, ​a ⁠town of just below 50,000 people to the west of ​Hamburg. The spokesperson denied that, but ​declined ⁠to give further details.

Just after the incident took place, police had warned residents ⁠to ​steer clear of the ​area.

MNA

News ID 245730

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