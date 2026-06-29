Five people shot and killed in northern Germany

The ​motive for the incident in Stade, ​close to the port city of ⁠Hamburg, was not immediately clear, according ​to a police spokesperson.

The role of the ​second individual in custody is currently unclear, a second police spokesperson told Reuters, adding that no ​other suspects were at large.

It is ​unclear how many people have been injured, he ‌said, ⁠adding that the dead were all adults.

Local media reported that the incident had taken place near a youth centre in ​central Stade, ​a ⁠town of just below 50,000 people to the west of ​Hamburg. The spokesperson denied that, but ​declined ⁠to give further details.

Just after the incident took place, police had warned residents ⁠to ​steer clear of the ​area.

MNA