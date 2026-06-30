Officials from 30 countries to attend Iran Leader's funeral

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the secretary of Iran’s National Headquarters for the Farewell and Funeral of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said extensive preparations have been made for the funeral and farewell ceremonies of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei under decisions adopted by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and in coordination with the office and family of the late Leader.

Ali Akbar Poorjamshidian said the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the president established a national headquarters titled the “National Headquarters for Holding the Farewell and Funeral Ceremony of the Great Leader, Leader of the Ummah,” headed by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, with the Interior Ministry serving as secretariat and with participation from all state institutions and public bodies.

According to the official, a number of committees, including logistics, executive affairs, university ceremonies, security, infrastructure, cultural and media affairs, international affairs, and specialized public committees have been formed to organize, direct, and carry out the ceremonies in designated provinces and cities, including Tehran, Qom, Khorasan Razavi, as well as Iraq, with further details to be announced later.

Poorjamshidian added that Iraq has also formed a national headquarters at the highest level under the supervision of the Iraqi prime minister and managed by the head of the prime minister’s office to coordinate with Iran in organizing the funeral procession, ceremonial reception, and honoring of the martyred Leader’s body.

He said one of the objectives of the ceremonies is to reinforce national cohesion and unity among political, social, and religious groups in Iran. He also stated that strengthening solidarity across the Islamic Ummah is another major goal of the ceremonies, adding that broad support across the Muslim world, including among Sunni communities, is expected to contribute to greater unity across the Islamic world, particularly within the Resistance Front.

Poorjamshidian said another objective of the ceremonies is to declare renewed allegiance by members of the Islamic Ummah to the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to the schedule, on July 5, in addition to continuation of the farewell ceremonies on a 24-hour basis, funeral prayers for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and his family will be held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Grand Mosalla (Congregational Prayers Site) in Tehran.

MNA/TSN