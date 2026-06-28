  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2026, 5:24 PM

Iran’s FM Araghchi meets Iraqi president in Baghdad for talks

Iran’s FM Araghchi meets Iraqi president in Baghdad for talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Iraqi President Nizar Mohammed Saeed Amidi in the capital Baghdad on Sunday evening.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged their views on hosts of issue, including bilateral relations, the latest developments in the region as well as the issues of the mutual interests.

Araghchi visited Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit, with talks on bilateral ties and regional developments on the agenda, as well as coordination of funeral rituals for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at Iraq's holy shrines.

One of the key items on the agenda is coordinating with the relevant Iraqi authorities for the commemoration ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the holy sites in Iraq. 

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's top diplomat met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad and also Prime Minister Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi, separatelty.

MNA/6873392

News ID 245699
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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