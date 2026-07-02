600 foreign journalists to cover martyred Leader’s funeral

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi elaborated on his ministry's extensive preparations for the funeral, including a series of media, cinematic and cultural programs tied to the event.

"In the media sector, around 600 journalists and representatives of foreign media, alongside domestic media, will cover the ceremonies so that different dimensions of this event are conveyed to global public opinion," he said.

He added that Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies are not merely a tribute by the nation to its Leader, but rather a “display of national power, social cohesion, and the Islamic Republic of Iran's deterrent capability in the face of its enemies.”

Salehi noted that a group of well-known Iranian documentary filmmakers will also produce a feature-length documentary film about the funeral ceremonies.

"In the cinema sector, a feature-length documentary film of the funeral ceremonies is being produced by a group of renowned documentary filmmakers from across the country, which, God willing, will be presented as a lasting record of this historic event," he said.

The minister added that various photography campaigns have been also launched to capture and preserve the historic funeral ceremonies in the best way.

He emphasized that the coming week will serve as an “opportunity” for the Iranian nation to evince its master presence and for the artists to create lasting works.

The ceremonies will continue through Monday with a funeral procession along a 10-kilometer route, followed by rites in the holy city of Qom on July 7, Iraq on July 8 and burial in Mashhad on July 9.

The ceremonies will also extend to Iraq, where condolence rites will be held in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf.

MNA