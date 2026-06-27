Araghchi briefs UK on Iran-US talks progress

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed his British counterpart Yvette Cooper on the latest progress in the Iran-U.S. diplomatic process during a phone call on Friday, with both sides stressing continued consultations to support regional stability.

Araghchi updated Cooper on the most recent developments in the negotiations, the progress made in implementing the agreed MoU and the consultations held within that framework, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout.



The two ministers reviewed the latest bilateral and regional developments and stressed the importance of continued diplomatic engagement aimed at supporting regional stability, advancing the negotiation process and achieving positive and lasting results.

MNA