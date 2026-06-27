Terrorists attack police checkpoint in Iran's Kordestan

The Kordistan provincial police information centre said the attack targeted law enforcement personnel manning a public security checkpoint in the Sabadlu area.

Two officers were identified as Mohammad Hassan-Beigi and Martin Ahadi. Two other Faraja personnel and two civilians were wounded and transferred to medical facilities for treatment.

The provincial police commander has issued orders for a special investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the terrorist crime. Security and law enforcement agencies are working to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

MNA