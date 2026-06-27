  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Jun 27, 2026, 7:59 AM

Terrorists attack police checkpoint in Iran's Kordestan

Terrorists attack police checkpoint in Iran's Kordestan

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Gunmen attacked police officers at a checkpoint in the Sabadlu area of Sanandaj on Saturday, killing two members of the law enforcement force and wounding four others.

The Kordistan provincial police information centre said the attack targeted law enforcement personnel manning a public security checkpoint in the Sabadlu area.

Two officers were identified as Mohammad Hassan-Beigi and Martin Ahadi. Two other Faraja personnel and two civilians were wounded and transferred to medical facilities for treatment.

The provincial police commander has issued orders for a special investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the terrorist crime. Security and law enforcement agencies are working to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

MNA 

News ID 245629

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