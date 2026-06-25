  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2026, 10:26 AM

IRGC Navy:

Safe passage in Hormuz only possible via disignated routes

Safe passage in Hormuz only possible via disignated routes

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says that safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is only possible through routes designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said that some certain authorities had announced a new shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz without notifying or coordinating with Iran, which are unacceptable and extremely dangerous.

The statement stressed that the only authorized routes for transit through the Strait of Hormuz are those officially designated by Iran. It warned that navigation outside these routes is prohibited and poses serious risks, urging all vessels to refrain from any transit beyond the announced corridors.

The IRGC Navy also said that coordination with its naval forces via Channel 16 is mandatory for vessels seeking passage through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any vessels that breach the regulations would face enforcement measures.

MNA

News ID 245585

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