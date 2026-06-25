Safe passage in Hormuz only possible via disignated routes

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said that some certain authorities had announced a new shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz without notifying or coordinating with Iran, which are unacceptable and extremely dangerous.

The statement stressed that the only authorized routes for transit through the Strait of Hormuz are those officially designated by Iran. It warned that navigation outside these routes is prohibited and poses serious risks, urging all vessels to refrain from any transit beyond the announced corridors.

The IRGC Navy also said that coordination with its naval forces via Channel 16 is mandatory for vessels seeking passage through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any vessels that breach the regulations would face enforcement measures.

MNA