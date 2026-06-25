Three ships reverse course in Hormuz after IRGC warning

The vessels were identified as the UAE-owned BLUE STAR I, the Japan-owned AZUMASAN, and OMEGA TRADER, which is managed by a Japanese company.

According to reports, the tankers had been passing through the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz despite the IRGC Navy’s designation of new maritime routes.

Following warnings issued by Iranian forces, all three tankers reportedly began turning back and heading toward the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC Navy had previously announced that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would only be guaranteed via routes officially designated and communicated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA