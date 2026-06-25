  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2026, 11:18 PM

Three ships reverse course in Hormuz after IRGC warning

Three ships reverse course in Hormuz after IRGC warning

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Three oil tankers have reportedly altered their course and returned toward the Persian Gulf after receiving warnings from the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The vessels were identified as the UAE-owned BLUE STAR I, the Japan-owned AZUMASAN, and OMEGA TRADER, which is managed by a Japanese company.

According to reports, the tankers had been passing through the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz despite the IRGC Navy’s designation of new maritime routes.

Following warnings issued by Iranian forces, all three tankers reportedly began turning back and heading toward the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC Navy had previously announced that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would only be guaranteed via routes officially designated and communicated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA

News ID 245609

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