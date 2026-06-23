Israeli aggressive acts root cause of regional insecurity

President Masoud Pezeshkian in a telephone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, appreciated the clear and transparent communications and positions of the Serbian government and people towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Serbian humanitarian assistance during the Ramadan war.

Referring to recent developments and reaching an understanding to end the war, President Pezeshkian said that Tehran had always announced its readiness to negotiate, and today the negotiation process has continued well, and it will continue the negotiation process.

Pezeshkian stressed that the Israeli aggressive policies are the cause of insecurity in the region, saying that Israeli regime and the US failed to achieve their goals during the war and their aggression led to the martyrdom of 168 innocent children, the Leader, and damaging Iran's infrastructure.

MNA