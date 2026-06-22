Unity, amity among all pillars of govt., Establishment unique

Speaking in a session of the Cabinet of Ministers on Sunday, he called on all government officials to make their utmost efforts to solve problems facing people and also to advance the objectives of the country.

Turning to the country’s diplomatic efforts, he underlined that the diplomatic gains belong to the noble nation of the Islamic Iran and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The triumph secured on the battleground and consolidated through the diplomacy would be a source of pride for the entire Iranian nation and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

If this victory is consolidated through diplomacy, the honor will belong to the entire Iranian nation and the Leader, he said, adding that dignity and national strength are achieved through cooperation and solidarity.

The president described national unity and cohesion as Iran's greatest achievement under the current circumstances, emphasizing the need to avoid divisive rhetoric and preserve solidarity across all sectors of the state.

President Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for the guidance of the Leader, noting that all developments and negotiations had been presented to the Leader and that members of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) had shared their views on the matter.

He said Iran is witnessing special coordination among political, executive, military, security and judicial institutions, describing such unity as a major achievement and a victory in itself.

Warning that Iran's adversaries, particularly the Israeli regime, are seeking to influence ongoing diplomatic efforts, Pezeshkian said the vigilance and solidarity of the Iranian people would render such attempts ineffective.

Highlighting Tehran's expanding engagement with neighboring countries, the president said regional states are increasingly prepared for dialogue and cooperation, adding that Iran has consistently sought to strengthen peace and stability in the region.

He also emphasized that Iran has no hesitation in defending its legitimate rights, while noting that peace and ceasefires are the ultimate outcome of conflicts.

MNA/6867155