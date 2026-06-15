Baghaei rejects Trump's claim on uranium stockpiles

In his regular press conference on Mondays, which was held today in the afternoon, the Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei referred to the US commondo operation during the 40-day war to collect the uranium strickpiles in central Iran which ended in a total failure, and said that they experienced their failure once before and they wll be unwaise to do that again.

Baghaei said that in the MoU which is framework for the final deal in the future, the issue of Iranian nuclear program is not discussed in details and it is only discussed in principle.

He said that during the 60-day period of talks to reach the final agreement, the nuclear issue and the removal of sanctions will be discussed exclusively.

He added that the right to enrich uranium and the stockpiles of the highly-enriched uranium are the two matters up for discussion during the tehnical talks later.

MNA/6861178