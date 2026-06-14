Iranian people resistance foiled enemy’s plots: Baghaei

In a post on his X account on the first anniversary of the Zionist regime’s military aggression against Iran on June 13, Baghaei wrote, “The aggressors had launched their attack under the illusion of securing victory, violating commitments and opening the way for a surprise assault against a nation whose record of resistance and defeating enemies is well established throughout history.”

He said the Israeli military offensive, carried out with the support of the United States, began with the cowardly assassination of defenders of the homeland and attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Baghaei noted that the aggressors ultimately failed to achieve their sinister goals as the Iranian nation’s firm resolve, resistance and self-sacrifice transformed the enemy’s ambitions into defeat and disgrace.

The spokesperson said even those behind the aggression have now acknowledged that they had exhausted all available means without accomplishing their objectives.

He added that the outcome of the conflict became a lasting example of Iran’s power, perseverance and pursuit of dignity.

At the end of his message, Baghaei cited verses by renowned Iranian poet Saeb Tabrizi to commemorate the nation’s resistance and endurance.

MNA