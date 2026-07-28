Iran learn fate at Women’s Volleyball Continental Cship 2026

Scheduled from Aug. 21 to 30 in Tianjin, the championship will feature host China, defending champions Thailand, and 10 other national teams competing for the continental title and coveted qualification to the sport’s biggest international events. The champions will earn direct qualification to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, while the top three teams will secure places at the 2027 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, according to Tehran Times.

Following the draw, the 12 participating teams were divided into three preliminary round pools:

Pool A: China, Chinese Taipei, Iran, Iraq

Pool B: Thailand, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Australia

Pool C: Japan, Vietnam, Korea, Hong Kong, China

The AVC Women’s Volleyball Continental Championship China 2026 promises 10 days of world-class competition as Tianjin welcomes Asia’s finest teams for another landmark edition of the championship. Featuring Olympic qualification, World Championship berths, and the quest for continental glory, the tournament is set to showcase the continued growth, competitiveness, and global strength of women’s volleyball across Asia.

MNA