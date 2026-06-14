Iran emerged stronger, more determined after war

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has marked the first anniversary of the 12-day war with a message paying tribute to the martyrs and declaring that Iran has emerged from a year of confrontation with its adversaries stronger, more aware, and more determined than before.

He said the Israeli regime, which he described as requiring the assassination of commanders and scientists of an independent country simply to survive, seeks power not on the battlefield but in desperation, aggression, and crime.

The senior Iranian diplomat then delivered his central assessment of the year that followed. "One year has passed. Iran was neither defeated nor did it retreat, nor was its will weakened. Instead, it achieved brilliant victories against its enemies," he wrote.

He described the fruits of the martyrs' blood, the sacrifices of commanders and scientists, and the wise leadership of the martyred Leader as the foundation of an Iran that is today more resolute, more aware, and more determined than at any previous point.

MNA