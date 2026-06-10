US declares end to strikes on southern Iran

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed self-defense strikes against Iran, June 9, at the Commander in Chief’s direction in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter," the statement asserted.

"CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets. The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," CENTCOM claimed.

U.S. missile strikes destroyed two strategic water tanks in Sirik county, southern Iran, early Wednesday, cutting drinking water to several villages.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command said Wednesday that army and IRGC forces struck U.S. bases in the region in retaliation for American military aggression in southern Iran.

MNA