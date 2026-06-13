Pakistan, Egypt welcome progress in Iran-US talks

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty late Friday, with both sides welcoming what they described as positive momentum in diplomatic efforts aimed at easing regional tensions, Anadolu Agency reported.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and expressed hope that ongoing engagement between the US and Iran would produce an early and constructive outcome, it said in a statement.

The ministers also agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on issues of mutual interest.

On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Iran and the US have reached an agreement on the “final text” for a pact to end the war.

Iran says reaching an understanding is possible but it is not yet final.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since it brokered a ceasefire on April 8 to halt the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on Feb. 28.

MNA