  1. Politics
Jun 26, 2026, 11:31 AM

Iran warns against movement of Israeli jet on its airspace

Iran warns against movement of Israeli jet on its airspace

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters has warned against the movement of Israeli aircraft toward Iranian airspace via neighboring countries, stressing Iran’s right to respond to any hostile action.

The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters issued a statement on Friday, warning against the flight of Israeli aircraft toward Iran through neighboring countries.

“We consider the movements and presence of military aircraft of the terrorist army of the Zionist regime in the airspace of some neighboring countries toward Iran to be a dangerous act and a threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said.

“We declare that if the US is unable to restrain and control the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate any threat against itself and considers responding to these dangerous actions as its right,” the military headquarters warned.

MNA

News ID 245615

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