Iran beats Argentina for first VNL 2026 win

The Iranians took the first set 25-23 in a tight contest, pulled away to win the second 25-19 behind strong serving and attacking, and edged a tense third set 25-23 to seal the win.

Ali Hajipour delivered key points throughout, while Pouria Hossein Khanzadeh impressed with powerful serves and spikes. Morteza Sharifi, who had struggled in the opening matches, turned in a strong all-round performance.

Iran had previously lost to Brazil and Bulgaria in week one of the VNL. The win against Argentina gives Piazzi's side momentum heading into the next round of fixtures in the premier annual international volleyball competition.

MNA