Araghchi holds talks with Saudi, Turkish counterparts

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held separate late-night telephone calls with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, reviewing the latest regional developments in the wake of US military strikes against areas in southern Iran.

The calls, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, covered the rapidly evolving security situation following American aggression against Iranian territory.

In both conversations, Araghchi condemned the US military strikes as a violation of Iranian national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He underscored Iran's inherent right to self-defence and affirmed the legitimacy of the retaliatory response carried out by Iran's Armed Forces.

MNA