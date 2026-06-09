Israeli strikes kill 7, including 4 medics, in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed seven people on Tuesday, among them four Lebanese Red Cross paramedics and a child, the Lebanese health ministry said, as rescue workers continue to be caught in the crossfire of the conflict.

The ministry said the final toll from an Israeli strike south of the city of Tyre reached five dead and eight wounded, with four of those killed confirmed as Lebanese Red Cross medics.

In a separate air raid on the town of Marwaniyeh in southern Lebanon, two people were killed, including a child, and 10 others were wounded, according to the ministry figures cited by Al Jazeera.

MNA