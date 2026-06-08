Iran joins countries in producing advanced cryogenic parts

The vice chairman of the Board of Directors and Market Development Manager of the knowledge-based company said that the equipment, now fully designed and produced inside Iran, is used in petrochemical, refining, steel, and copper industries.

According to Soheilipour, the technology was subject to international restrictions and was specifically included in the European Union and US sanctions lists in 2009.

He explained that the firm had focused on developing the technology locally for years.

Production infrastructure was completed in 2020, and the first fully indigenous unit was delivered to the South Pars Gas Complex in 2021.

“This product is now entirely designed and manufactured within the country,” he remarked, adding, “The first fully localized unit was successfully supplied to South Pars after the necessary production facilities were established.”

According to the company, the cryogenic heat exchanger operates under extremely low temperatures and high pressure and is used in olefin, PDH, LNG, oxygen, and methanol units.

The cryogenic heat exchanger is widely considered one of the most critical components in large-scale industrial processing plants.

MNA