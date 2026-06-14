New well lifts South Pars Gas Field's Phase 11 output

Managing Director Touraj Dehqani said the 11th well on the SPD11B platform entered production after the successful completion of drilling, flow testing, acid stimulation and tie-in operations. The well is now producing gas on a stable basis.

Dehqani said the new well adds about 2.5 million cubic meters of gas per day to Phase 11’s production capacity and will play a key role in increasing recovery from the border section of the shared South Pars reservoir.

With the startup of the well, daily production from Phase 11 has surpassed 26 million cubic meters of rich gas, he said. Development of the phase has focused in recent years on maximizing production capacity and accelerating drilling and well-completion activities, resulting in higher output and more sustainable production from the strategic field.

Dehqani said increased production from Phase 11 supports a stable supply of feedstock to South Pars gas processing facilities while helping safeguard shared resources and expand Iran’s share of production from the giant gas field, according to Shana.ir.

Phase 11 is the final development project in the shared South Pars field. The project is being developed by Petropars under Iran’s new petroleum contract model.

Current output from the phase exceeds 26 million cubic meters per day, representing an increase of about 117% in less than two years.

MNA